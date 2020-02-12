|
|
Virginia Stringfield (Johnnie Lee), 87, beloved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and affectionately known as "Baby Cakes" by her late husband, Johnnie M. Stringfield, passed away peacefully at her residence on Thursday, February 6, 2020. She was born on May 30, 1932, to the late Leroy and Annie Jenkins, in Murfreesboro, NC.
A celebration of life service will be held at 12:00 noon Saturday, February 15, 2020, at New Beech Grove Baptist Church, 361 Beechmont Drive, Newport News. Entombment services to follow at Hampton Memorial Gardens, Hampton. The family will receive friends from 5:00 p.m.to 7:00 p.m. Friday in the funeral home. Professional services entrusted to the staff of Whiting's Funeral Home, 7005 Pocahontas Trail, Williamsburg. 757-229-3011. whitingsfuneralhome.com
Published in Daily Press from Feb. 12 to Feb. 13, 2020