Whiting's Funeral Home - Williamsburg
7005 Pocahontas Trail
Williamsburg, VA 23185
(757) 229-3011
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 14, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Whiting's Funeral Home - Williamsburg
7005 Pocahontas Trail
Williamsburg, VA 23185
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
12:00 PM
New Beech Grove Baptist Church
361 Beechmont Drive
Newport News, VA
Virginia "Johnnie Lee" Stringfield


1932 - 2020
Virginia "Johnnie Lee" Stringfield Obituary
Virginia Stringfield (Johnnie Lee), 87, beloved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and affectionately known as "Baby Cakes" by her late husband, Johnnie M. Stringfield, passed away peacefully at her residence on Thursday, February 6, 2020. She was born on May 30, 1932, to the late Leroy and Annie Jenkins, in Murfreesboro, NC.

A celebration of life service will be held at 12:00 noon Saturday, February 15, 2020, at New Beech Grove Baptist Church, 361 Beechmont Drive, Newport News. Entombment services to follow at Hampton Memorial Gardens, Hampton. The family will receive friends from 5:00 p.m.to 7:00 p.m. Friday in the funeral home. Professional services entrusted to the staff of Whiting's Funeral Home, 7005 Pocahontas Trail, Williamsburg. 757-229-3011. whitingsfuneralhome.com
Published in Daily Press from Feb. 12 to Feb. 13, 2020
