Newport News, Va.- Virginia 99, passed away on Monday, June 24, 2019. She was born in Hopewell, Va. and a resident of Richmond, Newport News, and Hampton for many years. Virginia was a graduate of Hampton High school class of 1938 and she also attended private art schools in Virginia and Florida.



Her hobbies were art painting, landscapes, seascapes and light houses using oils and acrylics. She loved sewing, quilting, crocheting, upholstery, hand crafts and beads. Virginia's art work won her several awards in state wide competitions' with her woman's clubs.



She was a member of West Hampton Baptist Church since 1940's and member of North Hampton Woman's Club. Virginia was employed with N.N. Ship Building and Dry Dock Company during World War II and worked for J C. Penney's part time for many years. She retired in 1972.



She was preceded in death by her first husband Bernard F. Rowe, Sr., of 32 years, and her second husband William H. Wright of 38 years, sons Bernard F Rowe, Jr., David C. Rowe, step-son, Richard Wright, her parents, John T. and Hattie Turlington, sisters, Myrtle Ange of Newport News, Mildred Freeman of Yorktown and Betty Harrison of Crozet, her brothers Roy Turlington of Wilmington, NC, Patrick Turlington of Hamstead, NC. and J.B. Turlington of White Marsh, VA.



She is survived by her son John A. Rowe and wife Linda, Step-daughters Vennie Lulofs and husband Michael, Susan Patti, Husband Frank, Cheryl Schmidt and husband Mike, step-sons, Jake Wright, Allen Wright wife Sharon and daughter-in-law Gail Pearce. Also survived by her granddaughters, Michelle Packard husband Robert, Andrea Rowe, Amy Baker husband Eric, and Megan Kuhagen husband Brian; great grandsons, Blake and Hayden Packard, Bradley Weldman, Aiden Moorehead and host of other loving relatives and friends.



A special thank you to West Hampton Baptist Church, The Chamberlain, Warwick Forest Nurses, Dr. A Murphy, Dr. D. Cooke, Dr. Gata and friends Marion Williamson and Vivian Mancini.



A visitation will be on Thursday from 7:00 to 8:00 PM at Amory Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held at 11:00 AM on Friday, June 28, 2019 in Amory Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Ruth Padon, officiating. Burial will follow in Peninsula Memorial Park.



Memorials may be made to the 1-800-227-2345 or ., or American Kidney Foundation 1-800-638-8299 or www.kidneyfund.org Published in Daily Press on June 27, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary