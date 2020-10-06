1/1
Vivian E. Edwards
Vivian Edwards of Newport News passed away on October 2, 2020. She was born in Isle of Wight County, grew up in Newport News, and was a 1952 graduate of Newport News High School. In 1953, she married William Bruce Edwards and moved to Indiana in 1954, where she remained for 39 years. She returned to Newport News in 1993. Vivian was a member of St. Luke's United Methodist Church and the Pathfinders Sunday School Class. She was a member of Beta Sigma Phi International Sorority for more than 60 years, as well as a member of the 1952 Old Friends Club from NNHS. She enjoyed entertaining with family and friends, going to the beach, sewing and working on her crafts.

Vivian is preceded in death by her mother, Alma Scott; father, Vernon Scott; and brother, Edward Earl Scott. She is survived by her husband of 67 years, William Bruce Edwards; and sons, Jeffrey Edwards and his wife Cindy, of Ashburn, VA and their sons, Christian, of Venice, CA and Clark, a student at Christopher Newport University, and Curtis and his wife Michelle, of Denver, CO, and their daughter, Lauren, of Providence, RI.

The family will receive friends from 5:00 to 6:00 p.m. on Wednesday, October 7, 2020 at Peninsula Funeral Home, 11144 Warwick Blvd., in Newport News. A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, October 8, at the funeral home. Final resting place will be at Quantico National Cemetery. Guests are required to wear a mask and maintain social distancing.


Published in Daily Press on Oct. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Peninsula Funeral Home
11144 Warwick Boulevard
Newport News, VA 23601
(757) 595-4424
