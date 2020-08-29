1/
Vivian Inez Watts Davis
Vivian Inez Watts Davis, 102, went to be with her Lord on August 27, 2020. She was born in Brookhaven, Mississippi and resided in Hampton, Virginia for many years.

Mrs. Davis was preceded in death by her husband, Odis C. Davis, and son, Carey A. Davis. She is survived by her daughter, Barbara J. Young; grandchildren, Dan A. Tuck III (Brenda), Amber D. Vogler (Larry) and Bryon W. Davis. She is also survived by her great-granddaughter, McKinzie L. Tomes.

Due to Covid-19, a private graveside service will be held. In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made to Memorial Baptist Church, 317 Lee St., Hampton, VA 23669 or a contribution to your favorite charity in her name. Condolences may be shared at www.nelsenwilliamsburg.com.

Published in Daily Press on Aug. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Memories & Condolences
