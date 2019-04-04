|
|
Vivian Louise Gamble, a native of Smithfield, Virginia, entered into eternal rest on Saturday, March 30, 2019 at her home in Smithfield, VA. She was the daughter of the late Christopher Columbus and Vivian Driver. Left to cherish her memories are her husband , Ricky Leon Gamble; sisters, Virginia Driver and Wendy Croker; brothers, Larry Driver and Clinton Driver. Her children, Harvey, Warren, David, Latisha, grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Visitation will be held from 4 - 6 pm on Friday, April 5, 2019 at Chapman-JT Fisher Funeral Services, 658 W Main Street, Smithfield, VA and the life celebration service will be held 12 noon on Saturday, April 6, 2019 at Rising Star Baptist Church, 19180 Battery Park Road, Smithfield, VA. Condolences can be offered to the family at www.cjtffs.com.
Published in Daily Press on Apr. 4, 2019