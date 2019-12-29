Home

POWERED BY

Services
LITTLE'S FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICE - Smithfield
1515 S. Church Street
Smithfield, VA 23430
(757) 357-2396
For more information about
Vivian Carter
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020
2:00 PM
LITTLE'S FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICE - Smithfield
1515 S. Church Street
Smithfield, VA 23430
View Map
Visitation
Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020
2:00 PM
LITTLE'S FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICE - Smithfield
1515 S. Church Street
Smithfield, VA 23430
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Vivian Carter
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Vivian Peden "Jo" Carter


1940 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Vivian Peden "Jo" Carter Obituary
Vivian "Jo" Peden Carter, age 79 of Rescue, passed away on Saturday, December 21, 2019. Born September 25, 1940 in Isle of Wight County to the late James Quinton Peden and Lillie Mae Stringfield. Jo was preceded in death by her husband of 46 years William "Billy" Clayton Carter, Jr. Survived by her sons, William "Billy" Carter, III and Steve (Debra) Carter both of Rescue, VA; daughter, Sharon Carter Byrd of Newport News, VA; her brother, James "Bubba" (Annette) Peden; her sisters Ann Ramsey, Nancy Hobson and the late Mary Humphrey; grandchildren, John Clayton Carter, Heather Jordan and Sarah Jo Theisen; two great grandchildren. "Jo" as everyone knew her ran the Rescue Marina with husband Billy for 30 years. Jo a very caring person rarely put her needs first. You were either touched by her kindness or delicious cooking. She loved animals especially dogs and cats and often took care of strays. The family would like to thank VHS hospice, especially the young volunteer, Arianne for her special care during her stay at the convalescence home. A special thank you to Sylvia, Barbara, Tiffany, Lynn, Ann and many others for their compassionate care. A visitation will be held at Little's Funeral Home on Sunday January 5th @ 2 p.m. Online condolences to the family maybe registered at www.littlesfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Isle of Wight County Animal Services or the to help fight Alzheimer's.
Published in Daily Press on Dec. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Vivian's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -