|
|
Vivian "Jo" Peden Carter, age 79 of Rescue, passed away on Saturday, December 21, 2019. Born September 25, 1940 in Isle of Wight County to the late James Quinton Peden and Lillie Mae Stringfield. Jo was preceded in death by her husband of 46 years William "Billy" Clayton Carter, Jr. Survived by her sons, William "Billy" Carter, III and Steve (Debra) Carter both of Rescue, VA; daughter, Sharon Carter Byrd of Newport News, VA; her brother, James "Bubba" (Annette) Peden; her sisters Ann Ramsey, Nancy Hobson and the late Mary Humphrey; grandchildren, John Clayton Carter, Heather Jordan and Sarah Jo Theisen; two great grandchildren. "Jo" as everyone knew her ran the Rescue Marina with husband Billy for 30 years. Jo a very caring person rarely put her needs first. You were either touched by her kindness or delicious cooking. She loved animals especially dogs and cats and often took care of strays. The family would like to thank VHS hospice, especially the young volunteer, Arianne for her special care during her stay at the convalescence home. A special thank you to Sylvia, Barbara, Tiffany, Lynn, Ann and many others for their compassionate care. A visitation will be held at Little's Funeral Home on Sunday January 5th @ 2 p.m. Online condolences to the family maybe registered at www.littlesfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Isle of Wight County Animal Services or the to help fight Alzheimer's.
Published in Daily Press on Dec. 29, 2019