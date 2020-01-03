|
It is with great sadness we announce the passing of Vivian Shirley Hedspeth Johnson Barbour, fondly known as Shirley, on December 29, 2019. She was characterized by her love of reading, traveling, swimming, fashion and art, and her commitment to education. All who met her will never forget her sophistication, charm, mac and cheese, pound cake, and sassiness (at times).
When she was able and later in spirit, she was the devoted mother of Jackie Turner (Charles, deceased), Bonnie Jacquot (Nick), Chris, Kerri DiFiore (Dave) and proud grandmother of Matt & Adam Turner and Oliver Jacquot. She is survived by two sisters, Louise Prince of Durham, NC and Carol Jean Weeks of Seattle, WA. Her pets, Riley and Porky, preceded her in death in 2019.
A Funeral Mass will be held at St. Jerome Catholic Church on Saturday, January 4, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. by Rev. George Prado. Donations may be made in Shirley's name to the Alzheimer-Dementia Research at . Arrangements by Weymouth Funeral Home.
Published in Daily Press on Jan. 3, 2020