More Obituaries for Vivian Collins
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Vivian V. Collins

Vivian V. Collins Obituary
On April 17, 2020 Vivian Woodmansee Collins left her earthly home, at the age of 91, to join her husband in their heavenly home. Vivian grew up in Hampton and worked at the West End Pharmacy where she met the love of her life James Robert Collins and they were married for 57 years prior to his death in 2004.

She is survived by her daughters, Cynthia Montgomery (Bob), Mary Neal, Lynn Landrum & Theresa Brinson (Gene) and one son, James Ronald Collins. She was blessed with nine grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren, and two great-great-grandchildren.

A private burial will be held and there will be a celebration of life announced at a later date.

In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to be made to Bethel Baptist Church Yorktown, Va. 1004 Yorktown Road, Yorktown, Va. 23693 to the Lottie Moon (missionary) offering in her memory.

Arrangements are by R. Hayden Smith Funeral Home.
Published in Daily Press on Apr. 19, 2020
