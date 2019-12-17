Home

Vincent Funeral Home
417 11th Street
West Point, VA 23181
(804) 843-2550
Visitation
Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
14007 Old Telegraph Rd
Lanexa, VA
View Map
Celebration of Life
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
11:00 AM
Olive Branch Christian Church
7640 Richmond Rd
Williamsburg, VA
View Map
Vivian Van Holten

Vivian Van Holten Obituary
Vivian Van Holten, age 73, of Lanexa, VA (native of Chesapeake, VA), passed away on December 14, 2019. She worked for James City Social Services for 35 years where she retired as Chief of Eligibility.

Vivian was preceded in death by her parents Alverda and Robert "Speck" Spencer and brother Robert "Buddy" Spencer. Left to cherish her memory are her loving husband of 49 years, Theodore "Ted" Van Holten; son, Craig Van Holten and his wife, Tina; grandchildren, Robbie and Katelyn Van Holten; and niece, Claira Spencer.

A welcoming of family and friends will be held 4:00 to 7:00 PM Thursday, December 19, 2019 at 14007 Old Telegraph Rd., Lanexa, VA. A celebration of life will be held 11:00 AM Friday, December 20, 2019 at Olive Branch Christian Church, 7640 Richmond Rd., Williamsburg, VA 23188.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Olive Branch Christian Church in Williamsburg VA. Cremation will be done by Vincent Funeral Home, West Point. Tributes may be posted at www.vincentfh.com.
Published in Daily Press on Dec. 17, 2019
