W. David Mitchell, of Newport News, VA died peacefully surrounded by his family at Sentara Careplex Hospital in Hampton, VA on September 22, 2020. Dave is survived by his ex-wife and caretaker, Adele D. Mitchell of Newport News; three children: Scott Mitchell (Camile) of Bethesda, MD; Amy Kennedy (Billy) of Newport News, VA; and Kristen Southard (Brian) of Dumfries, VA. In addition to his children, he leaves behind nine beloved grandchildren: Megan, Autumn, Hannah (Kenneth), Sandy, Daniel, Thomas, Lucas, Abigail, and Nicholas; and one great grandchild, Penelope.
Dave had a love of animals and had a special bond with his beloved dachshund, Noah and his grand- pets: Dora, Emmy, Jaxson, Olivia, Amy, and Blue. In Dave's memory, please consider donating to either the kkidsrescue.org
who is fostering and finding a forever home for his dog, Noah or the Peninsula SPCA (https://peninsulaspca.org/
).
Arrangements are under the care of Peninsula Funeral Home, 11144 Warwick Blvd., Newport News, VA 23601.