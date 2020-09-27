1/
W. David Mitchell, of Newport News, VA died peacefully surrounded by his family at Sentara Careplex Hospital in Hampton, VA on September 22, 2020. Dave is survived by his ex-wife and caretaker, Adele D. Mitchell of Newport News; three children: Scott Mitchell (Camile) of Bethesda, MD; Amy Kennedy (Billy) of Newport News, VA; and Kristen Southard (Brian) of Dumfries, VA. In addition to his children, he leaves behind nine beloved grandchildren: Megan, Autumn, Hannah (Kenneth), Sandy, Daniel, Thomas, Lucas, Abigail, and Nicholas; and one great grandchild, Penelope.

Dave had a love of animals and had a special bond with his beloved dachshund, Noah and his grand- pets: Dora, Emmy, Jaxson, Olivia, Amy, and Blue. In Dave's memory, please consider donating to either the kkidsrescue.org who is fostering and finding a forever home for his dog, Noah or the Peninsula SPCA (https://peninsulaspca.org/).

Arrangements are under the care of Peninsula Funeral Home, 11144 Warwick Blvd., Newport News, VA 23601.


Published in Daily Press on Sep. 27, 2020.
Peninsula Funeral Home
11144 Warwick Boulevard
Newport News, VA 23601
