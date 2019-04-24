W. R. "Randy" Simmons, 89, died on Tuesday, April 16, 2019. Born in Roanoke, he has been a Peninsula resident since 1958. Randy served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War and was a member of North Riverside Baptist Church. He was a member of the American Institute of CPA's, the Virginia Society of CPA's and was treasurer of the Peninsula Stadium Authority for 19 years (1979-1998). He also volunteered in the Welcome Center at the Newport News/Williamsburg International Airport.Survivors include his wife of 66 years, Patricia F. Simmons; a son Steven M. Simmons of Newport News; two sisters, Nannie S. Doyle of Castle Hayne, NC and E. Dianne Simmons of Roanoke. He was preceded in death by his brother Paul L. Simmons.A graveside service will be held at 3 PM Friday, April 26, 2019 at Peninsula Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Paws with a Cause, 4646 South Division, Wayland, MI 49348.Condolences may be left at www.wjsmithandsonfh.com. Published in Daily Press on Apr. 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary