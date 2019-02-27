Wallace, E. Banks, Sr., 86, passed away on Friday, February 22, 2019 in Newport News, Virginia. Wallace was born on September 16, 1932 in Warwick County, Virginia. He graduated from Carver High School in 1950. He joined the military in 1954 and served until 1956. He was an entrepreneur, humanitarian, and family man. Wallace worked as a mailman at Fort Eustis, Virginia from 1957 to 1987. During the course of those years delivering the mail, Wallace touched and impacted the lives of many families in Fort Eustis. His hobbies were hunting, and growing and selling shrubbery. From 1987 until his death, he pursued his hobbies and spent time with his family whom he loved dearly.Wallace was preceded in death by his parents, Walter Banks and Beatrice Combs; son, Steven Banks; and brother, Lloyd Banks. He is survived by his lovely wife, Joyce C. Banks; sons, Wallace Banks, Jr. (Geneva), Dr. Michael Banks (Michelle), Norman Banks (Norma); thirteen grandchildren; sixteen great grandchildren; two brothers, Walter Banks, Sr., Elwood Banks (Evelyn); one sister, Shirley Hales (Larry). Wallace touched the lives of many people and he will be sorely missed. Throughout his life he showed us love, kindness, laughter, and a love for life.The family will receive friends from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Friday, March 1, 2019 at Whiting Funeral Home, 7005 Pocahontas Trail, Williamsburg, VA. A celebration of Wallace's life will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, March 2, 2019 at Holy Tabernacle Church, 14742 Warwick Boulevard, Newport News, VA. Interment will be at a later date. Arrangements by Whiting Funeral Home, Williamsburg, Virginia. Published in Daily Press on Feb. 27, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary