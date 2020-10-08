1/1
Wallace Edmond
Mr. Wallace Edmond of Washington, DC, son of Mrs. Margaret Scoggins, father of Ms. Walesha Edmonds and Mrs. Chenita Gillis (Karl) and brother of Brenda Scoggins, transitioned on Saturday, October 3, 2020 at the Casey Hospice House, in Rockville, MD. Viewing for Mr. Edmond will be held from 1:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m. Friday, October 9, 2020 at C.C.Carter Funeral Home, Inc., 3314 Roanoke Avenue, Newport News, VA, 23607. Services for Mr. Edmond are scheduled for 12:00 p.m., Saturday, October 10, 2020 at the Six House, 2003 Kecoughtan, Rd. Hampton, VA, 23661 by Dr. Jerome Barber. Interment will follow at Hampton Memorial Gardens. Professional services have been entrusted to C.C. Carter Funeral Home, Inc.

Published in Daily Press on Oct. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
9
Viewing
01:00 - 05:00 PM
C. C. Carter Funeral Home - Newport News
OCT
10
Service
12:00 PM
Six House
Funeral services provided by
C. C. Carter Funeral Home - Newport News
3314 Roanoke Ave.
Newport News, VA 23607
(757) 245-4391
