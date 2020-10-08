Mr. Wallace Edmond of Washington, DC, son of Mrs. Margaret Scoggins, father of Ms. Walesha Edmonds and Mrs. Chenita Gillis (Karl) and brother of Brenda Scoggins, transitioned on Saturday, October 3, 2020 at the Casey Hospice House, in Rockville, MD. Viewing for Mr. Edmond will be held from 1:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m. Friday, October 9, 2020 at C.C.Ca
rter Funeral Home, Inc., 3314 Roanoke Avenue, Newport News, VA, 23607. Services for Mr. Edmond are scheduled for 12:00 p.m., Saturday, October 10, 2020 at the Six House, 2003 Kecoughtan, Rd. Hampton, VA, 23661 by Dr. Jerome Barber. Interment will follow at Hampton Memorial Gardens. Professional services have been entrusted to C.C. Carter Funeral Home, Inc.