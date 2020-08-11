1/1
Wallace Eugene Faison
Wallace Eugene Faison, 90, went to be the Lord on August 8, 2020. He was the son of the late Harriett and Robert F. Faison and was predeceased by a daughter Cindy Ann Faison.

Wallace was born on the same farm that he died, Dripping Springs Farm. He farmed the land all his life, he also raised hogs, and had many other animals on the farm over the years. Wallace also loved to fish in the river and tend to his garden.

He is survived by his wife Ruby Seward Faison; son Wallace E. Faison, JR (Linda); daughters Sharon F. Nowell (Ronnie Raborg) and Jeanne Vann (Don); grandchildren Brian Laine, Donald Vann, Jr., Kimberly Vann (Earl Capps), Caroline Nowell, Bonnie Nowell, Wallace E. Faison III (Mary), William S. Faison (Tonya), Robert Faison (Veronica), Sarah Ann Faison and Hannah S. Faison; great grandchildren Skylynn, Braden, Jade, Kamryn, Cole, Brady, Beau, Hayden, Heidi, and Maddy.

A graveside funeral service will be held on Wednesday, August 12, 2020 at 11 AM in Wakefield Cemetery, by Rev. Robert Breckenridge. R.W. Baker & Co. Funeral Home and Crematory, Wakefield Chapel is serving the family. Condolences may be registered at RWBakerFH.com

Published in Daily Press on Aug. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
12
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Wakefield Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
R W Baker & Company Funeral Home
11414 General Mahone Hwy
Wakefield, VA 23888
(757) 899-2971
