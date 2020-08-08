Wallace Jon "Robbie" Robertson, 58, of Williamsburg, Virginia was welcomed home by the Lord on August 4th, 2020. He proudly served his country in both his military and civilian career for over 35 years. He touched the lives of so many with his joyful and caring spirit. He is survived by his wife, Cindy; his children Matthew Smith, Nicholas Smith, Amy Fisk (Jef), Hilary Hunt (Chris), and Amanda Robertson (Tony); and his grandchildren Mason, Carson, Easton, and Hazel. He also leaves behind many whom he called his brothers and sisters, friends, and church family. A memorial service will be held at 2 PM August 9th at Vincent Funeral Home, Providence Forge, VA. Due to Covid-19, masks are required, seating will be limited, and social distancing will be practiced. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Relay For Life
– American Cancer Society
or Olive Branch Christian Church in Williamsburg, VA. Tributes may be posted at www.vincentfh.com
.