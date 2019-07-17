Walter Raines, age 87, died peacefully in his home surrounded by his loving family on July 15, 2019. He was born on December 6, 1931 in Hampton.



Walter was a faithful member of Fox Hill Central United Methodist Church and the Men's Bible Class. He humbly served the church in many capacities over the years, including Sunday School Superintendent and Head Usher. He was also a member of Monitor Lodge #197 AF & AM.



Walter graduated from the Newport News Shipbuilding Apprentice School as a hull draftsman and worked as a Design Supervisor until his retirement in 1993. For many years after retirement he remained active as a volunteer at Sentara Careplex Hospital, Kecoughtan High School, and Fox Hill Central. He was passionate about the game of golf and played regularly until his health no longer allowed it. He also loved reading, crossword puzzles, and was a fan of the game show Jeopardy.



Walter is survived by his loving wife of 65 years, Jean Raines; their three children Kathy Ames (Chris), Timothy Raines, and Stephanie Caggiano (John); seven grandchildren, Kyle Ames, Corey Ames, Megan Quinn (Michael), Libby Raines, Lee Raines, Katherine Caggiano and Ethan Caggiano; two great-grandchildren, Bliss Quinn and Prim Quinn; and many nieces and nephews.



A funeral service will be conducted at 11:30 AM, Friday, July 19 at Fox Hill Central United Methodist Church, 501 Beach Rd, Hampton by the Rev. Eric J. Vaudt, followed by Masonic Rites. Interment will follow with Masonic Rites in Parklawn Memorial Park. The family will receive friends Friday at the church beginning at 10:00 AM.



Memorial contributions may be made to Fox Hill Central United Methodist Church, the Masonic Lodge #197 AF & AM Scholarship Fund, or the Peninsula Rescue Mission. Arrangements by R. Hayden Smith Funeral Home, Hampton, VA. Published in Daily Press from July 17 to July 18, 2019