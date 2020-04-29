|
Walter E. Phillips, 83, died peacefully Sunday, April 26, 2020 at his home in Hampton. Born in Roanes, VA he lived most of his life in the Tidewater area. He was a US Marine Corps veteran. He was a member of the American Legion Post 25, Past President of the GMRA Grocery Man-ufacturers Represent-atives Association, a baseball coach at Phoebus Little League, and a football coach in the Phillips Athletic Association. He loved to sing karaoke and in retirement drove a school bus for Hampton City Schools for 13 years. He enjoyed spending time with family, friends and especially his grandchildren laughing and telling stories. He will be missed greatly and celebrated often.
Survivors include his wife, Dianne Phillips; his children, Walter G. Phillips, Gloria McCallum, Charles Wenner, Jerry Wenner, and Damon Phillips; his brother, Dempsey Phillips; two sisters, Ruby Hawkins and Fran Misenheimer; nine grandchildren, Justin Phillips, Donnie Phillips, Paul McCallum II, Emily Martin, Jared Wenner, Heather Edwards, Jesse Wenner, Landon Phillips, and Brady Phillips; and seven great-grandchildren, Elizabeth Phillips, Kennedy Martin, Landon Martin, McKenzie McCallum, Olivia McCallum, Charlotte McCallum, and Nevaeh Edwards.
The service may be watched live on the Facebook page of R. Hayden Smith Funeral Home beginning at 1:00 PM Friday.
Published in Daily Press on Apr. 29, 2020