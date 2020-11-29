1/1
Walter Edward Eggleston
1934 - 2020
Walter Edward Eggleston (86) known to all as Eddie, passed away peacefully at his home in Woodlawn Virginia, November 18, 2020. He was born in Newport News Virginia, June 18, 1934. He was preceded in death by his parents, Eric Samuel and Mary Mitchell Eggleston and a brother, Eric Samuel Jr.

He is survived by his wife, Brenda, of the home, and one son Jeffrey (Jennifer) of Newport News, Virginia.

Eddie began his career in the design department of Newport News Shipbuilding. After 15 years there, his love of nature and the outdoors led him to become a Virginia game warden where he served for twenty-three years. At retirement, he and Brenda moved to his beloved Virginia mountains. Eddie enjoyed growing antique varieties of apples and he loved his animals.

Memorial service will be held at a later date. Memorials may be made to Piper's Gap Rescue Squad 5567 Elk Horn Road Woodlawn, VA 24381 or the American Cancer Society P.O. Box 22478 Oklahoma City, OK 73123.

Published in Daily Press on Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
High Country Services Funeral & Cremations
600 Glendale Road
Galax, VA 24333
(276) 236-9009
