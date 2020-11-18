1/1
Walter G. Phillips
1963 - 2020
Walter G. Phillips, 57, passed away unexpectedly at home on November 16, 2020. He was a lifelong resident of Hampton but was fortunate enough to travel all over the country and around the world working in the rock music industry. Walt was passionate about fishing and playing golf.

Walt is survived by his sons, Justin and Donnie Phillips; granddaughter, Elizabeth Pasino; sisters, Gloria McCallum (Paul) and Janette Locassio (Sean); brothers, Damon Phillips (Jennifer), Dink Wenner, Jerry Wenner (Sharon), Kevin Green (Vonda), Kenny Green, and Steve Green; stepmother, Dianne Phillips and step-father, Pete Green (Joyce); nieces, nephews, cousins, uncles and aunts. He was preceded by his daughter, Jessica Phillips Goodman; his mother, Barbara Buie Green; and father Walter E. Phillips.

The family will receive friends Thursday from 4-6 pm at R. Hayden Smith Funeral Home, 245 S. Armistead Ave, Hampton, VA 23669. Government Covid-19 rules are followed and masks are required.
Published in Daily Press on Nov. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
19
Visitation
04:00 - 06:00 PM
R. HAYDEN SMITH FUNERAL HOME
Funeral services provided by
R. HAYDEN SMITH FUNERAL HOME
245 S. ARMISTEAD AVE.
Hampton, VA 23669-4100
(757) 723-3191
Memories & Condolences
3 entries
November 17, 2020
I'll never ever forget you brother..
Christopher Husted
Brother
November 17, 2020
Walt was line a big brother to me and I always had so much respect for him. He will be deeply missed and never ever forgotten. RIP Walt.
Michael Husted
Friend
November 17, 2020
Sending my condolences, and my prayers for strength and comfort to all of his friends and family.
LeeAnn Garel
Friend
