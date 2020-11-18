Walter G. Phillips, 57, passed away unexpectedly at home on November 16, 2020. He was a lifelong resident of Hampton but was fortunate enough to travel all over the country and around the world working in the rock music industry. Walt was passionate about fishing and playing golf.



Walt is survived by his sons, Justin and Donnie Phillips; granddaughter, Elizabeth Pasino; sisters, Gloria McCallum (Paul) and Janette Locassio (Sean); brothers, Damon Phillips (Jennifer), Dink Wenner, Jerry Wenner (Sharon), Kevin Green (Vonda), Kenny Green, and Steve Green; stepmother, Dianne Phillips and step-father, Pete Green (Joyce); nieces, nephews, cousins, uncles and aunts. He was preceded by his daughter, Jessica Phillips Goodman; his mother, Barbara Buie Green; and father Walter E. Phillips.



The family will receive friends Thursday from 4-6 pm at R. Hayden Smith Funeral Home, 245 S. Armistead Ave, Hampton, VA 23669. Government Covid-19 rules are followed and masks are required.



Published in Daily Press on Nov. 18, 2020.