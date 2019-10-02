|
Walter "Bug" Gilliam, 67, loving husband, father, brother, and uncle who transition his life after the courageous battle with cancer on Thursday, September 26, 2019. Born in Hampton, VA, he was the son of the late Walter and Nancy Milo Gilliam. He was preceded in death by his siblings Anthony "Tony" Gilliam, Leander "Fred" Gilliam, and Gail Gilliam.
Walter served our country for 5 years in the United States Army as a member of the 59th Cavalry Terrace Brigade achieving rank of E- 4. As a Vietnam Veteran, he received numerous accolades such as the National Defense Medal of Honor as well as an Honorable Discharge. Following his military career, Walter began employment at the Newport News Shipbuilding and Dry Dock Company for 15 years.
Walter was a strong man not only in statue but also in character with a powerful commanding voice. He was an avid reader, enjoyed watching westerns, bodybuilding, and riding his Harley motorcycle. He was always helping others, as well as a mentor to many.
He leaves to cherish his memories, wife, Ruby Eley- Gilliam and daughter Teisha J. Gilliam; sisters, Nancy Whittaker, Clara Marshall, and Charlene Gilliam; brothers, Thomas and Milo Gilliam.
Viewing will be Wednesday, October 2, 2019, CC Carter Funeral Home, 3314 Roanoke Avenue, Newport News 12PM – 6PM. The family will receive guests 4PM – 6PM.
A funeral service will be held at 12 Noon on Thursday, October 3, 2019 at Dunamis Christian Center 6148 Jefferson Ave, Newport News, VA 23605
Published in Daily Press on Oct. 2, 2019