Home

POWERED BY

Services
C. C. Carter Funeral Home - Newport News
3314 Roanoke Ave.
Newport News, VA 23607
(757) 245-4391
Viewing
Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019
12:00 PM - 6:00 PM
C. C. Carter Funeral Home - Newport News
3314 Roanoke Ave.
Newport News, VA 23607
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019
12:00 PM
Dunamis Christian Center
6148 Jefferson Ave
Newport News, VA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Walter Gilliam
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Walter John Henry Gilliam


1951 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Walter John Henry Gilliam Obituary
Walter "Bug" Gilliam, 67, loving husband, father, brother, and uncle who transition his life after the courageous battle with cancer on Thursday, September 26, 2019. Born in Hampton, VA, he was the son of the late Walter and Nancy Milo Gilliam. He was preceded in death by his siblings Anthony "Tony" Gilliam, Leander "Fred" Gilliam, and Gail Gilliam.

Walter served our country for 5 years in the United States Army as a member of the 59th Cavalry Terrace Brigade achieving rank of E- 4. As a Vietnam Veteran, he received numerous accolades such as the National Defense Medal of Honor as well as an Honorable Discharge. Following his military career, Walter began employment at the Newport News Shipbuilding and Dry Dock Company for 15 years.

Walter was a strong man not only in statue but also in character with a powerful commanding voice. He was an avid reader, enjoyed watching westerns, bodybuilding, and riding his Harley motorcycle. He was always helping others, as well as a mentor to many.

He leaves to cherish his memories, wife, Ruby Eley- Gilliam and daughter Teisha J. Gilliam; sisters, Nancy Whittaker, Clara Marshall, and Charlene Gilliam; brothers, Thomas and Milo Gilliam.

Viewing will be Wednesday, October 2, 2019, CC Carter Funeral Home, 3314 Roanoke Avenue, Newport News 12PM – 6PM. The family will receive guests 4PM – 6PM.

A funeral service will be held at 12 Noon on Thursday, October 3, 2019 at Dunamis Christian Center 6148 Jefferson Ave, Newport News, VA 23605
Published in Daily Press on Oct. 2, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Walter's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of C. C. Carter Funeral Home - Newport News
Download Now