1/1
Walter M. McNeill
1954 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Walter's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Walter M. McNeill, born January 30, 1954 entered eternal rest on July 23, 2020. A viewing for Mr. McNeill will be held from 10:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. Saturday, August 1, 2020 at First Baptist Church Jefferson Park, 615 42nd Street, Newport News, Virginia 23607. A Celebration of Life is scheduled for 12:00 p.m. Saturday, August 1, 2020 immediately following the viewing at the church. Live streaming of the service will be available on the church website. Professional services have been entrusted to C.C. Carter Funeral Home.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Press on Jul. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
1
Viewing
10:00 - 12:00 PM
First Baptist Church Jefferson Park
Send Flowers
AUG
1
Service
Live streaming
Send Flowers
AUG
1
Celebration of Life
12:00 PM
First Baptist Church Jefferson Park
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
C. C. Carter Funeral Home - Newport News
3314 Roanoke Ave.
Newport News, VA 23607
(757) 245-4391
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by C. C. Carter Funeral Home - Newport News

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved