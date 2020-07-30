Walter M. McNeill, born January 30, 1954 entered eternal rest on July 23, 2020. A viewing for Mr. McNeill will be held from 10:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. Saturday, August 1, 2020 at First Baptist Church Jefferson Park, 615 42nd Street, Newport News, Virginia 23607. A Celebration of Life is scheduled for 12:00 p.m. Saturday, August 1, 2020 immediately following the viewing at the church. Live streaming of the service will be available on the church website. Professional services have been entrusted to C.C. Carter Funeral Home.



