Walter Randolph Norwood, age 70, of Hayes, VA, died on Wednesday, June 24, 2020, at Riverside Regional Medical Center surrounded by his family. Randy began his employment with Ball Corporation at their Williamsburg plant in the 1970s and traveled both nationally and internationally, retiring from the company's manufacturing group in Denver, CO, after 42 years. He loved fishing, cars, NASCAR racing, and corvettes. Mother, Marie Hicks, stepmother, Edna Norwood, and grandson, John Hisey, preceded him in death. Randy is survived by his loving wife, Brenda, daughter, Laura Hisey (Hank), son, Rusty Norwood (Tina), granddaughter, Lydia Hisey Chambers (Jonathan), father, Walter Norwood, Sr., siblings, Debbie Ward (Julian), Darlene Peyton (Alvin), Walter Norwood, Jr., (Loretta), Scott Hicks, as well as a host of nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends at Hogg Funeral Home on, Thursday, July 2, 2020, from 6:00 until 7:00 p.m. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, masks are required. Inurnment will be private-services under the direction of Hogg Funeral Home.



