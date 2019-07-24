Walter S. Langille of Pacifica, California, passed away at age 65 on Thursday, July 18, 2019. Whenever he had occasion to read the obituary pages, Walter always wanted to know the cause of death – for him, it was pancreatic cancer that was diagnosed just two weeks previously.



Walter was lucky to be born to Gordon and Barbara Langille, longtime residents of Hampton. Like all good sons, he discovered that the older he got the smarter his parents became and he cherished them both. He is also survived by three of the best brothers he could ever wish for: Michael Langille (Debbie), David Langille, and Chris Langille (Carrie). The happy riot that erupted whenever the four boys got together always included battles over poker games, cream puffs, and who Mom loved more.



In 1982, he met the love of his life. Walter and Ellen started life together with next to nothing, and he worked every available extra shift to put her through college and then law school before he retired to a life of leisure, teddy bears, and SF Giants baseball. Albeit kicking and screaming, Walter got to see the wonders of the world while traveling with Ellen – but his favorite vacations were the ones with family up at The Lake.



From the age of 13, the joy of his life was surfing. Once Bear taught him how to surf, Walt spent his life chasing waves from Buckroe to Hatteras, from Santa Cruz to Waimea, and from Rockaway Beach to Fort Point. The thrill and the beauty of life he found through surfing meant that he got to enjoy more "5-Star / A++" days than anyone has a right to, and he knew it. His surf buddies in Pacifica will hold a paddle-out to celebrate his friendship.



Uncle Walter doted on his nieces and nephews like nobody's business: Gordon Langille (Susan) and Daniel Langille of Washington; Sharon Langille, Karen Janowski (Erek), and David Langille, Jr.; Chris W. Langille; Ben Langille; Marissa, Christen, and Madison Robles; and Joey Langstaff, all of Virginia. His love expanded to a new round of great nieces and nephews including Kylee, Fred, Rickey, Dylan, Erek Jr., Karlynn, Emily, Ryder, and Addilyn. Walter particularly delighted in his niece Taylor Gibson of San Diego and Tennessee, with whom he shared an especially close and silly bond.



Walt's last wish was for his family to understand that he had a great life, and that he had no regrets: "Tears of joy only." A Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday, July 28 at 1:00 p.m. at Parklawn-Wood Funeral Home in Hampton, followed by a reception. Interment will take place at Forest Lawn West in Charlotte. The family appreciates flowers, and donations may also be made to Walter's favorite charity, www.surfrider.org.