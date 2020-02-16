Home

Amory Funeral Home
410 Grafton Drive
Yorktown, VA 23692
757-898-5722
Calling hours
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
12:30 PM - 2:00 PM
Amory Funeral Home
410 Grafton Drive
Yorktown, VA 23692
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
2:00 PM
Amory Funeral Home
410 Grafton Drive
Yorktown, VA 23692
View Map
Celebration of Life
Following Services
Agape Center at Bethel Baptist Church
Yorktown Road
Tabb, VA
View Map

Walter S. Williams

Walter S. Williams Obituary
Newport News - Walter S. Williams, 77, passed away on Friday, February 7, 2020, in St. Petersburg, Florida. Walter is survived by his loving wife of 58 years, Brenda; their three daughters, Amy, Denise and Carrie; He is also survived by 4 grandchildren one great granddaughter Lillian.

A funeral service will be held on Friday, February 21, 2020 at 2:00 pm in the chapel of Amory Funeral Home, Grafton, with Rev. Chris Hoyt officiating. The family will receive friends from 12:30 pm until service time at the funeral home. A reception will be held following the service in the Agape Center at Bethel Baptist Church on Yorktown Road in Tabb. For those wishing to send flowers, the family asks that instead a donation be made to Walter's favorite charity, The , P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8516. For further information go to amoryfuneralhome.com
Published in Daily Press on Feb. 16, 2020
