Newport News - Walter S. Williams, 77, passed away on Friday, February 7, 2020, in St. Petersburg, Florida. Walter is survived by his loving wife of 58 years, Brenda; their three daughters, Amy, Denise and Carrie; He is also survived by 4 grandchildren one great granddaughter Lillian.
A funeral service will be held on Friday, February 21, 2020 at 2:00 pm in the chapel of Amory Funeral Home, Grafton, with Rev. Chris Hoyt officiating. The family will receive friends from 12:30 pm until service time at the funeral home. A reception will be held following the service in the Agape Center at Bethel Baptist Church on Yorktown Road in Tabb. For those wishing to send flowers, the family asks that instead a donation be made to Walter's favorite charity, The , P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8516. For further information go to amoryfuneralhome.com
Published in Daily Press on Feb. 16, 2020