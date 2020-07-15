Walter Scott Hunley, a Mathews boy born and bred, passed away July 10, 2020 at his home at the age of 91. He was born at home on August 24, 1928 to Arthur Kimmell Hunley and Nancy Banks Ashberry Hunley. He was preceded in death by his parents and older siblings: Dorothy Louise Hunley Ward and William Henry Hunley.
Walter Scott, affectionately called "Poppie", was a loving husband, father, father-in-law, grandfather, and great grandfather. A lifelong member of Westville Christian Church, a kind spoken Christian man he enjoyed his family, muzzleloading, gunsmithing, old engines, hunting, fishing, and history (especially Mathews County).
He graduated from Mathews High School in 1946 and worked for Forrest Wholesale Grocery in Mathews before serving in the U.S. Marine Corps. After serving his country he became a merchant mariner before beginning his career at Newport News Shipyard where he worked for 39 years and retired as a welding superintendent.
Walter is survived by his loving wife of 69 years, Fleta and two sons, Danny Hunley (Mary Frances) and William Hunley (Beth). Poppie will also be lovingly remembered by his grandchildren Stephanie Sutton (Scott), Heather Criner (Matt), Amanda Hunley (Chris Savedge) and Scott Hunley as well as his great-grandchildren, Kelsey and Ella Sutton, Walter and Whitley Criner.
The family would like to thank Riverside Walter Reed Hospice for their excellent care of Walter Scott and his family.
Memorial contributions may be made to MCPS Child Nutrition Program Attention Nelda Gibbs P.O. Box 369 Mathews, Virginia 23109; Riverside Walter Reed Hospice 7358 Main Street Gloucester, Virginia 23061; Westville Christian Church P.O. Box 496 Mathews, Virginia 23109 or your favorite charity
.
Services will be private due to COVID-19 restrictions.