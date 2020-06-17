Walter Thomas Bondurant
1967 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Walter's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Walter Thomas Bondurant, born September 21st, 1967, passed unexpectedly June 14th, 2020. He is preceded in death by his mother, Anita Dolores Leed; survived by his parents, father Walter M. Bondurant Jr., step-mother Robin Bondurant, step-father Stephen Leed (Sue); his wife, Julie A. Bondurant; his children Crystal Bondurant-Salisbury (Witten), William Bondurant (Theresa), Noah Bondurant, and Zane Bondurant; his granddaughters Sophia and Cassidy Salisbury; his sister Lauren Thornhill (Junior), brother Alex Bondurant; his niece Maddison Thornhill; as well as his step-grandmother Alta Conner.

Tom was a devoted father and grandfather. He loved being on the water, fishing, playing music, and being a crane operator for IUOE #147.

Memorial services will be held privately due to Covid-19 restrictions. For more information please contact Crystal at 3salisburys@cox.net

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Press on Jun. 17, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved