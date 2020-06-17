Walter Thomas Bondurant, born September 21st, 1967, passed unexpectedly June 14th, 2020. He is preceded in death by his mother, Anita Dolores Leed; survived by his parents, father Walter M. Bondurant Jr., step-mother Robin Bondurant, step-father Stephen Leed (Sue); his wife, Julie A. Bondurant; his children Crystal Bondurant-Salisbury (Witten), William Bondurant (Theresa), Noah Bondurant, and Zane Bondurant; his granddaughters Sophia and Cassidy Salisbury; his sister Lauren Thornhill (Junior), brother Alex Bondurant; his niece Maddison Thornhill; as well as his step-grandmother Alta Conner.



Tom was a devoted father and grandfather. He loved being on the water, fishing, playing music, and being a crane operator for IUOE #147.



Memorial services will be held privately due to Covid-19 restrictions. For more information please contact Crystal at 3salisburys@cox.net



