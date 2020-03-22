|
Walter W. Revere of Wake, passed away on March 17, 2020 in his home. Walter was born in Richmond, VA to Dorothy Keiningham and Walter Revere on April 1, 1948. He graduated from Middlesex High School and Virginia Tech with a Bachelor's of Science Degree in Business. Walter was married to Darlene Revere on June 28, 1969 in Deltaville, VA. They were married for 50 years. He retired from Anheuser Busch after 30 years of service. He was a lifetime member of Hartfield Volunteer Fire Department and still an active member of Middlesex County Volunteer Rescue Squad with over 48 years of service to the community. In addition, he served on the Middlesex County School Board for 12 years. At the time he fell ill, he was actively working for ESS as an EMT. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and spending time with his family. Walter was preceded in death by his parents and a sister, Beverly Revere. He is survived by his wife Darlene; children, Heather Lucas (Michael), Brian Revere; sister, Mary Armentrout (Tom); grandchildren, Ashley Entsminger, Lara Lucas, Blanton and Amelia Revere; and great-grandchildren, Caroline and Emma Entsminger. A private graveside service will be held at Harmony Grove Baptist Church. Due to the ongoing restrictions with the Coronavirus pandemic, a celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the Middlesex County Volunteer Rescue Squad, P. O. Box 98, Deltaville, VA 23043. Arrangements by Faulkner Funeral Home, Bristow-Faulkner Chapel, Saluda.
Published in Daily Press on Mar. 22, 2020