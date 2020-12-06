Walter Willard Wildman, 88, left this world on December 2, 2020 to be with our loving Father in Heaven. He was born in Richmond, VA to Walter Davis Wildman Jr. and Anita Via Wildman and moved with his family to Newport News, VA at the age of 7 along with his younger brother, Arthur Mason Wildman, when their Dad was transferred to head Citizens & Marine Bank. Walter grew up in Hilton Village and met his first and lifelong friend Lewis Stone; they remained dear friends until Walter's passing. Walter showed early artistic talent at the tender age of 3 and at the advice of his high school art teacher, Barclay Sheaks, he went to VPI to study architecture and was awarded a track scholarship. He transferred to UVA and earned his architectural degree, finishing top in his class and winning design competitions along the way. Walter was passionate about architecture and chose it as his life's work. He was a distinguished student and commanded his ROTC company. He spent summers at his family farm, Twin Oaks, in Chase City, VA with his loving Uncle Mason and Aunt Thulia.



Walter met Mary Ellen the summer of 1952 and thus began a 68-year love, married 64 plus years, blessed with 3 wonderful children, Davis, wife Deb, Chris Wildman and Ellen Fiscella; dear friends, Rob Saunders and George Fiscella; and grand-children, Mason and Miles Fiscella and Eli and Aila Wildman. He is further survived by his brother, Arthur, and wife, JoAnne; nephew, Arthur Jr.; cousin, Terry and wife, Sue Wildman and family; cousin, Anne and Jay Carey and family; cousin, Betsy Lackey and husband, Bob and Carolyn Kreiter and husband, Patricio Foronda.



Walter served one stint in the U.S. Army, returned home and established his architectural firm with another boyhood friend, Nelson Rancorn Jr., completing fifty years of successful projects and over 3000 commissions. Travel was always an important part of Walter's and Mary Ellen's life beginning with an extended European wedding trip and continuing throughout their lives together. Walter was a contributor to the community in many ways, serving in the Kiwanis Club, Peninsula Fine Arts Center, The Peninsula Nature & Science Center (which he designed), Grace Episcopal Church, The Arts Foundation, The Mariners' Museum, The James River Country Club, the German Club and the Hampton Roads Assembly. He served on the Sun Trust Bank Board for 25 years. He studied at the Ekistics Center in Athens, Greece for 2 summers. Walter was humble, giving of his time, love and abilities. His firm gave opportunities to many young aspiring architects providing them a place to learn and develop their skills and love of design.



He will be greatly missed by his loving family; he was a dear son, husband, father, brother and friend. Private services and celebration of life will be held at a later time. Arrangements by Weymouth Funeral Home.



