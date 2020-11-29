1/
Waltraud E. Pfeffer
1930 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Waltraud's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
aka Trudy Berry born May 30, 1930 in Mannheim, Germany and passed away surrounded by family Nov 26 in Hampton. Trudy was preceded in death by her husbands Charles Berry and Erwin Pfeffer, and her "favorite" son-in-law David Stevenson. Left to hold her in their hearts are daughter Deborah "Niki" Stevenson, son Chuck Berry, grandsons Ryan (Allie) Stevenson, Eric (Ali) Stevenson, Charlie Berry, and great-grandson Nicholas Stevenson. Though we mourn her loss, we celebrate her life and the love she brought to all of us. Trudy will be laid to rest at Hampton Memorial Gardens following a private service.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Press on Nov. 29, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved