aka Trudy Berry born May 30, 1930 in Mannheim, Germany and passed away surrounded by family Nov 26 in Hampton. Trudy was preceded in death by her husbands Charles Berry and Erwin Pfeffer, and her "favorite" son-in-law David Stevenson. Left to hold her in their hearts are daughter Deborah "Niki" Stevenson, son Chuck Berry, grandsons Ryan (Allie) Stevenson, Eric (Ali) Stevenson, Charlie Berry, and great-grandson Nicholas Stevenson. Though we mourn her loss, we celebrate her life and the love she brought to all of us. Trudy will be laid to rest at Hampton Memorial Gardens following a private service.



