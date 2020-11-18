1/
WALTRUD MARTHA MARIE MILLER
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share WALTRUD's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Waltrud Martha Marie Miller, 91, passed away on Sunday, November 15, 2020. She was born in Berlin, Germany and had been a Peninsula resident for over 60 years. Waltrud worked as the day manager at Hidenwood Bowling Center and Denbigh Lanes.

She is survived by her two daughters, Ilona H. Page and Debra Davis; her three grandsons, Aaron Page, Dustin Davis and Christopher Davis; and her great-grandson, Sean Page all of Newport News.

A Graveside Service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, November 21, 2020 at Peninsula Memorial Park Arrangements by Weymouth Funeral Home.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Press on Nov. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
21
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Peninsula Memorial Park
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Weymouth Funeral Home
12746 Nettles Drive
Newport News, VA 23606
757-930-2222
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Weymouth Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
November 17, 2020
Mom I love and miss you so much
Debra Davis
Daughter
November 17, 2020
Mom I miss you so much and love you
Debra M Davis
Daughter
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved