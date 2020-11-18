Waltrud Martha Marie Miller, 91, passed away on Sunday, November 15, 2020. She was born in Berlin, Germany and had been a Peninsula resident for over 60 years. Waltrud worked as the day manager at Hidenwood Bowling Center and Denbigh Lanes.



She is survived by her two daughters, Ilona H. Page and Debra Davis; her three grandsons, Aaron Page, Dustin Davis and Christopher Davis; and her great-grandson, Sean Page all of Newport News.



A Graveside Service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, November 21, 2020 at Peninsula Memorial Park Arrangements by Weymouth Funeral Home.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store