Born June 27,1964 went to be with the Lord July 8, 2020. She was a resident of Newport News and Smithfield, VA. Wanda had a wild and beautiful spirit. She loved riding her Harley Davidson motorcycle with family and friends, going to Harley events and seeing this great country. Spending time with her family and friends was her most favorite thing to do. Her heart was her son Ian and his wife Justine, with the apple of her eye being her granddaughter Veronica, and her daughter Melissa and Arlow Triplett and their daughter Michelle and sons Ryan and Liam. Her best friend Mitch Canda was her partner in many adventures. Norman was her buddy who always fixed her pecan pie for Christmas and made her smile. Her furbaby Parker was always by her side and up for anything. Life's toll on her body cut her adventures short, but no matter where Wanda traveled or worked in her life's journey, she made many friends everywhere. While she took life and work very seriously, she also found fun and humor in everything she did. Wanda worked at the Dominion Power and Surry Nuclear Power Station for 15 years where she made many more friends and a lot became family members. She was pre-deceased by her parents, Oscar B. Brim and Opal J. Brim, brother-in-law Kevin P. Ayer and nephew, Jeffrey C. Ayer. She is survived by her son Ian and his wife Justine Brim and their daughter Veronica of Smithfield, VA; daughter Melissa and Arlow Triplett and daughter Michelle and sons Ryan and Liam of Smithfield and North Anna, VA; her sister Katherine Ayer of Smithfield, VA and her son Joshua Ayer and Taylor Warner of Smithfield, VA; her sister Debbie Holmes and her husband Edward of Grandy, NC and their children Eric and Rebecca Holmes of Raleigh, NC; Jeremiah Ingle of the Township of Flint, MI and Desiree Holmes and Blair Bradley and Lucian Holmes of Garner, NC. And many cousins, nieces, and nephews who she loved dearly. A celebration of her life is planned for August 1st, 2020 at 3:00 p.m. at 104 Chrisfield Circle, Smithfield, VA. The family is inviting all who knew her to come and celebrate Wanda's wonderful life. Online condolences may be registered at www.littlesfuneralhome.com
