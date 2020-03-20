|
Wanda "Gale" Paulette, 64, of Shacklefords VA, passed away Saturday March 14, 2020 after a sudden illness. Gale was born in Williamsburg VA to Betty Mae and Earl Otha Soles, of Plainview VA. She graduated from York Academy where she was the Valedictorian of her class. Gale enjoyed watching the spring flowers bloom and shopping. She was a great listener and would listen intently to anyone who needed a listening ear. Gale was preceded in death her loving and loyal husband, Robert Lloyd Paulette and by her parents. She is survived by her son, Max Paulette Sr. (Beth) of Shacklefords VA; her daughter, Kelly Renee Paulette (and her special friend, Nelson Lewis Darnell III) of Shacklefords VA; seven grandchildren, Max Jr., Dillon, Destiny, George, Madison, Jacob and Allison; her beloved fur baby, Reba; her special friend, Abraham Kelly and numerous nieces and nephews. A private graveside service is being held at Salem United Methodist Church, Gloucester VA. Vincent Funeral Home, West Point chapel is handling the arrangements. Tributes can be posted at www.vincentfh.com.
Published in Daily Press on Mar. 20, 2020