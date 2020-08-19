1/1
Wanda Osborne Peterson
1939 - 2020
Wanda Osborne Peterson died at the age of 81, on Sunday, August 16, 2020. She passed away peacefully in her sleep, at the end of a courageous battle with cancer.

Wanda was born on April 25, 1939, in Squire, West Virginia. She moved to Hampton, Virginia in her early 20s, where she met Ron Peterson, Sr., married and started a family. In addition to the Christian faith and unconditional love she shared, Wanda instilled the value of hard work and education in her children and grandchildren. She was very active as a leader in civic activities, ranging from PTA to girl scouts, cub scouts and youth sports.

Her most cherished memories were annual vacations to the Outer Banks and Florida. She loved the beach and enjoyed entertaining extended family. Her ability to inspire others was never more evident than in the last months of her life, as she heroically fought cancer. Her unselfishness under such dire circumstances was truly inspirational.

Wanda is survived by her husband of 55-1/2 years, Ronald Peterson, Sr. and three children: Tammy Rappold (Kevin), Ron Peterson, Jr. (Kathy) and Marc Peterson (Tina), as well as her sister, Frieda Perkins, along with six grandchildren: Paul and Christy Rappold, Brooks and Trudy Peterson, Harper and Reid Peterson; and also many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Due to COVID-19 services will be private. A celebration of life service will be held at a later date.

Arrangements by W. J. Smith & Son Funeral Home.

Published in Daily Press on Aug. 19, 2020.
