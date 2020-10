Or Copy this URL to Share

Mrs. Wanda R. Gomes wife of Wayne M. Gomes, Sr. passed on October 12, 2020. Viewing will be held Tuesday, October 20, 2020 from 11:00 am until 6:00 pm at Cooke Bros. Funeral Chapel. A service will be held 11:00 am, Wednesday, October 21,2020 at St. Joseph Catholic Church 512 Buckroe Ave, Hampton ,VA. Interment will follow in Albert G. Horton, Jr. Memorial Veterans Cemetery at Hampton Roads.



