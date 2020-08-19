1/1
Wanda S. Heath Phillips
1933 - 2020
Wanda S. Heath Phillips, 87, of Williamsburg entered into eternal rest on August 14th, 2020 due to COVID-19. She was born in Bowers WV on March 7th, 1933 to Carl and Oletha Stout. She has been a Williamsburg resident for 74 years and was a dedicated member of Smith Memorial Church.

She and her first husband managed Heath's store in Lightfoot for more than 30 years before purchasing the Jamestown Marina, which she managed until her death.

Wanda loved her family and treated everyone else like family. She was known for her delicious homecooked meals which she served everyday at the marina snack bar until she was unable to do so. She enjoyed country and bluegrass music, and had a great love for all animals, especially her side-kick, "Spunky".

She was preceded in death by her parents and her brother, Bill Stout, her first husband of 36 years, Clarence E. Heath and her second husband of 23 years, Ray Phillips.

She is survived by; her sister, Betty S. Cross and brother, Carl (Happy) Stout (Vienna), her children, Larry Heath (Ann), Evelyn H. Griffith (Gary), Dean Heath and step-daughter, Joyce P. Press (Bruce), five grandchildren, three step-grandchildren, eleven great grandchildren, two step-great grandchildren and one great-great grandchild. She is also survived by many nieces, nephews and great-niece and nephews.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a memorial service will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Wanda's memory to Smith Memorial Baptist Church in Williamsburg, VA.

Published in Daily Press on Aug. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
