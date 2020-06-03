Warren E. Miller, age 94, of Williamsburg, died on May 31, 2020 at Morningside Assisted Living in Williamsburg after a short illness.
Born August 1, 1925 in Augusta County, VA he was the son of Warren Dudley Miller and Annie McGuire Miller. Growing up on the family farm gave him a lifelong love of being outdoors and doing yardwork.
Warren married Jo Anne Stewart of Craigsville, VA on May 28, 1948. He worked in the textile industry first for Celanese Corporation and later Dow Chemical Company (Badische). Warren and Jo lived in Staunton, VA, Hopewell, VA, Charlotte, NC and finally made their home in Williamsburg, VA in 1959.
Warren was preceded in death by his parents, his five siblings, his wife Jo, and daughter Terry. He is survived by his children, son Warren E. Miller Jr. (Linda) of Williamsburg, and daughter Jody Miller Simpson (Mark) of Raleigh, five grandchildren, and numerous great-grandchildren.
A private graveside service will be held at Williamsburg Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to your local food bank. Condolences may be shared at www.nelsenwilliamsburg.com.
Born August 1, 1925 in Augusta County, VA he was the son of Warren Dudley Miller and Annie McGuire Miller. Growing up on the family farm gave him a lifelong love of being outdoors and doing yardwork.
Warren married Jo Anne Stewart of Craigsville, VA on May 28, 1948. He worked in the textile industry first for Celanese Corporation and later Dow Chemical Company (Badische). Warren and Jo lived in Staunton, VA, Hopewell, VA, Charlotte, NC and finally made their home in Williamsburg, VA in 1959.
Warren was preceded in death by his parents, his five siblings, his wife Jo, and daughter Terry. He is survived by his children, son Warren E. Miller Jr. (Linda) of Williamsburg, and daughter Jody Miller Simpson (Mark) of Raleigh, five grandchildren, and numerous great-grandchildren.
A private graveside service will be held at Williamsburg Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to your local food bank. Condolences may be shared at www.nelsenwilliamsburg.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Press on Jun. 3, 2020.