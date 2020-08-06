Warren Edward Stewart (85) of Newport News, VA, was reunited with his loved ones and friends on August 5, 2020, as he entered Heaven's glory. Warren was born in Greenwood, Arkansas, on August 14, 1934. He retired from the Navy, after 20 years of service and from Newport News Shipyard, as a machinist, after 23 years of service.
Warren was preceded in death by his father, Daniel Roy Stewart, mother, Mattie Ella McConnell Stewart Guss, stepfather, Marshall Guss, and daughter-in-law, Dawn Stewart. He leaves to cherish his memory his wife of 60 years, Beatrice; sons, Daniel (Bonnie) and Robert; daughter, Karen (Brian); brother, David (Kay); and nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends on Thursday, August 6 from 6:00-7:30 p.m. at Peninsula Funeral Home. His Home-going Service will be held on Friday, August 7 at 11:30 a.m. at the funeral home chapel. Burial will follow at Albert G. Horton, Jr. Memorial Veteran's Cemetery in Suffolk. Masks and social distancing will be required.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Temple Baptist Church's mission fund of your choice or the American Heart Association
.
Arrangements are under the care of Peninsula Funeral Home, 11144 Warwick Blvd., Newport News, VA 23601.