1/
Warren Edward Stewart
1934 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Warren's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Warren Edward Stewart (85) of Newport News, VA, was reunited with his loved ones and friends on August 5, 2020, as he entered Heaven's glory. Warren was born in Greenwood, Arkansas, on August 14, 1934. He retired from the Navy, after 20 years of service and from Newport News Shipyard, as a machinist, after 23 years of service.

Warren was preceded in death by his father, Daniel Roy Stewart, mother, Mattie Ella McConnell Stewart Guss, stepfather, Marshall Guss, and daughter-in-law, Dawn Stewart. He leaves to cherish his memory his wife of 60 years, Beatrice; sons, Daniel (Bonnie) and Robert; daughter, Karen (Brian); brother, David (Kay); and nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends on Thursday, August 6 from 6:00-7:30 p.m. at Peninsula Funeral Home. His Home-going Service will be held on Friday, August 7 at 11:30 a.m. at the funeral home chapel. Burial will follow at Albert G. Horton, Jr. Memorial Veteran's Cemetery in Suffolk. Masks and social distancing will be required.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Temple Baptist Church's mission fund of your choice or the American Heart Association.

Arrangements are under the care of Peninsula Funeral Home, 11144 Warwick Blvd., Newport News, VA 23601.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Press on Aug. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
6
Calling hours
06:00 - 07:30 PM
Peninsula Funeral Home
Send Flowers
AUG
7
Service
11:30 AM
Peninsula Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Peninsula Funeral Home
11144 Warwick Boulevard
Newport News, VA 23601
(757) 595-4424
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Peninsula Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
August 5, 2020
Our thoughts and prayers are with you and your family during this extremely difficult time. Sincerely Clyde Barden IV & Family.
Clyde Barden IV
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved