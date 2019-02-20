Chief Master Sergeant Warren Preston Holt was born to the late William Atlas and Hattie Ovean Holt on March 9, 1952 in Macon, GA departed this earthly life February 15, 2019. He was preceded in death by his brother Bishop Raymond L. Holt. He leaves behind to cherish his memory his wife of the home, Zelnora Holt, two children Targy A.V. Brown (Eric) of Hampton and Warren J.T. Holt (Bridget) of Maryland. Four grandchildren Presetta A.V. Brown (Ricky), Tashaun and Isaiah Brown of Hampton and Tyler Holt of Maryland, two great grandchildren Skylar and London Brown of Hampton. One sibling Janice Thomas-Washington of Orlando and ten sisters-in-laws and a host of nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends. Love Z!Viewing will be held on Thursday, February 21, 2019 from noon to 6:00p.m. at the funeral home. A funeral service will be held at 9:00a.m. on Friday, February 22, 2019 at Ronald C. Perkins Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Albert G. Horton Jr. Veterans Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the . Published in Daily Press on Feb. 20, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary