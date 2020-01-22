|
|
Warren Roosevelt Turner (Pop-Pop), 84, went to meet his heavenly father on Monday, January 20th, 2020. He was born on December 4th, 1935 in Isle of Wight County, VA to Eddie S. Sr. and Nina J. Turner. He was predeceased by brothers Eddie S. Turner Jr. and L. Frank Turner; and sister Nina T. Hancock. He is survived by sisters Norma T. Evans of MS and Brenda T. Hall of Smithfield, VA; by his children, daughter Beverly T. Cottrell (John), son Kevin M. Turner (Laura); five grandchildren, Brandy N. Swisher (Brian), Jennifer J. Cottrell, Mary E. Baker (Evan), Todd B. Turner, Ryan M. Turner; great-grandchildren, Dylan and Sophia Swisher, Emma and Liam Baker, and Skye Cottrell.
He graduated from Smithfield High School in 1954 where he was an outstanding athlete in football, basketball, and baseball. He served in the U.S. Army for two years during the Korean War and played basketball and baseball on the post team. After the Army he enrolled in college at Richmond Professional Institute (currently known as VCU) where he earned a BS Degree in Advertising, graduating in 1961 and received numerous collegiate accolades for athleticism while enrolled. He retired from Newport News Shipbuilding in 1998 after 31 years as Manager of Material Surplus Sales.
After retirement, his days were spent doing what he loved most; playing pickleball, attending the Senior Olympic games since 2002 where he won 66 Gold medals, 5 Silver medals and 3 Bronze medals; gambling at the slot machines, watching tennis, spending time with the ones he loved most, and traveling in the summers to West Va. He holds a special place in all of his loved one's hearts and will be remembered dearly for the strong, loving father, brother, grandfather and great-grandfather that he was.
The family will receive friends on Thursday, January 23rd, 2020 from 6 to 7pm at Little's Funeral Home, Smithfield. A graveside service will be held on Friday, January 24th at 11a.m. at Saint Luke's Memorial Park. Online condolences may be registered at www.littlesfuneralhome.com.
Published in Daily Press on Jan. 22, 2020