Wayman began his walk in Glory on October 4, 2020. He passed after a long struggle with Parkinson's Disease at the age of 84, in Newport News, VA.
He was born March 19, 1936, in Greenville, MS, and is survived by his wife of 63 years, Betty Jean Dobbs, daughter Victoria Lynne (Major Richard) Parkinson of Fort Defiance, VA; son David Reed Dobbs (Renee) of Gloucester, VA; a sister Sandra Dobbs Spearman (Barry) of TN; five grandchildren – Josh Dobbs (Eve) of Santa Fe, TX, Alix Dobbs (Jason) of Mechanicsville, VA, Daniel Dobbs of Richmond, VA, Owen Parkinson of Virginia Beach, VA, and Ian Parkinson of Madison, WI, and four great grandchildren – Lucas, Shelby, Olivia, and Kylie. He also leaves behind a host of nieces and nephews along with his dear friend/caregiver, Carolyn Richardson.
Wayman enjoyed reading his bible daily. Vickie and David called him often regarding answers to biblical questions and references. He was a member of Orcutt Baptist Church in Newport News, VA, and served as a deacon many years until he was physically unable to do so.
He was a 30-year US Army Veteran whose career included two tours to Vietnam, two tours to Korea, as well as other duties and assignments. He retired as Master Sergeant.
Wayman enjoyed fishing, water skiing, exploring river outlets and tributaries on the James River, and the beauty of the Shenandoah Valley. He enjoyed gardening and being with his family, especially grandchildren.
Funeral services, officiated by his long-time pastor, Wes Taylor, were held on Friday, October 9, 2020, at Peninsula Funeral Home Chapel, 11144 Warwick Blvd., Newport News, VA, followed by interment at the Peninsula Memorial Park Mausoleum, which included an honor presentation of the folded flag to Betty, followed by the playing of Taps by the US Army.
Memorial donations may be made to the Parkinson's Association, 4560 Princess Anne Rd, Virginia Beach, VA 23462 (www.apdaparkinson.org/
).