Wayne A. Wright, 81, passed away peacefully on Saturday, April 4, 2020, surrounded by his family. He was a wonderful father, husband, uncle and Scoutmaster, amongst many other roles in which he participated. Wayne was a technician at NASA Langley and eventually managed the Materials Fabrication building. He began in October 1957 when NASA was known as NACA. The NACA employees were known as "NACA-Nuts", a title Wayne was very proud to carry. He was a graduate of Warwick High School and spent his youth in Newport News where he met and fell in love with Sandra Lee, later to become his wife, Sandra Lee Wright. When Sandra passed in 1996, Wayne retired with 37 years at NASA at the young age of 57.
Wayne is survived by his sons, Timothy Wayne Wright and Steven Arthur Wright; sister, Janet Wright Stroup; sister-in-law, Kathy Bryan Gibson; cousins, Dwight Reynolds, Ronnie Reynolds, and Libby Reynolds Yeatts; and nieces and nephews, Ronald Gary Lee, Kevin Magee, Kim Magee Tyler, Karen Magee McCollum, Melissa Stroup Capps, Jason Stroup, Christopher Gibson, Melissa Gibson Dorris, and Russell Gibson.
Interment services will be held privately at Parklawn Memorial Park.
Arrangements are being handled by Peninsula Funeral Home, 11144 Warwick Blvd., Newport News, VA 23601.
Published in Daily Press on Apr. 8, 2020