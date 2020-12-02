1/
Wayne Allen Kornhaus
1960 - 2020
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Wayne's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
On Monday, November 30th, 2020, Wayne Kornhaus, loving son, brother, uncle, and friend, passed away at age 60. Wayne was born on August 4th, 1960 in Newport News, Virginia to Frank and Nancy Kornhaus. Wayne had a passion for small engine repair and Harley Davidson motorcycles. Wayne was preceded in death by his father, Frank. He is survived by his mother Nancy, his brother, Donald and his nephew, Steven. A graveside service will be held on Sunday, December 6, 2020 2 p.m. at St. Luke's Memorial Park, Smithfield, VA. the family will receive friends on Saturday, from 5 to 6 p.m. at Little's Funeral Home, Smithfield. Online condolences may be registered at www.littlesfuneralhome.com.
Published in Daily Press on Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
5
Visitation
05:00 - 06:00 PM
Little's Funeral Home and Cremation Service - Smithfield
DEC
6
Graveside service
02:00 PM
St. Luke’s Memorial Park
Funeral services provided by
Little's Funeral Home and Cremation Service - Smithfield
1515 S. Church Street
Smithfield, VA 23430
(757) 357-2396
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Little's Funeral Home and Cremation Service - Smithfield

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
December 1, 2020
Sorry for your loss. My thoughts and prayers are with you all.
Candi Stanley
Candi Stanley
Family
December 1, 2020
Nancy,Donald and Steven I am so sorry to hear of Wayne's passing.keeping you all in my heart and prayers at this difficult time. Shellie and family
Valerie Minser
Family
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved