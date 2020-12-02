On Monday, November 30th, 2020, Wayne Kornhaus, loving son, brother, uncle, and friend, passed away at age 60. Wayne was born on August 4th, 1960 in Newport News, Virginia to Frank and Nancy Kornhaus. Wayne had a passion for small engine repair and Harley Davidson motorcycles. Wayne was preceded in death by his father, Frank. He is survived by his mother Nancy, his brother, Donald and his nephew, Steven. A graveside service will be held on Sunday, December 6, 2020 2 p.m. at St. Luke's Memorial Park, Smithfield, VA. the family will receive friends on Saturday, from 5 to 6 p.m. at Little's Funeral Home, Smithfield. Online condolences may be registered at www.littlesfuneralhome.com
.