Wayne E. Savage Obituary
Wayne E. Savage, 65, passed away peacefully on 10/11/19 in the comfort of his home surrounded by family. Please visit www.cccarterfuneralhome.com to read a celebration of his life. The family would like to acknowledge the faithful effort of Dr. George Kannarkat and all of the doctors, nurses, and staff of Riverside Hospital and Riverside Hospice during the illness of our loved one. A private memorial will be held at Wayne's favorite spot on the beach in the Outer Banks at Kitty Hawk, NC.
Published in Daily Press on Oct. 16, 2019
