Home

POWERED BY

Services
Weymouth Funeral Home
12746 Nettles Drive
Newport News, VA 23606
757-930-2222
Resources
More Obituaries for WAYNE BRUCE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

WAYNE EDWARD BRUCE

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
WAYNE EDWARD BRUCE Obituary
Wayne Edward Bruce, 60, passed away on Friday, January 10, 2020. He was a lifelong resident of the Peninsula. Wayne was a fire fighter and police officer. Wayne was always helpful to others and loved his life and family.

Wayne is survived by his son, Wayne Renee Bruce of Washington, D.C and his brother, Ronald Bruce and his wife, Susan of Newport News; nephews, Joshua, Jonathan, and Timothy Bruce and two nieces, Anna Prather and Abigail Bruce.

Services will be private. Arrangements by Weymouth Funeral Home.
Published in Daily Press on Jan. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of WAYNE's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Weymouth Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -