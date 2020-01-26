|
|
Wayne Edward Bruce, 60, passed away on Friday, January 10, 2020. He was a lifelong resident of the Peninsula. Wayne was a fire fighter and police officer. Wayne was always helpful to others and loved his life and family.
Wayne is survived by his son, Wayne Renee Bruce of Washington, D.C and his brother, Ronald Bruce and his wife, Susan of Newport News; nephews, Joshua, Jonathan, and Timothy Bruce and two nieces, Anna Prather and Abigail Bruce.
Services will be private. Arrangements by Weymouth Funeral Home.
Published in Daily Press on Jan. 26, 2020