Celebration of Life 12:00 PM Mathews Yacht Club

1944 - 2019 Add a Memory Send Flowers Share This Page Email Like he did most things in life, Wayne Fentress departed this earth on his own terms. On July 1st, he sat down looking out over his beloved Chesapeake Bay and never got up. Wayne was not a church-going man but he had an incredibly strong sense of faith and we know he is in a better place with people he loves and sharing his latest joke with them and with God.



Irvin Wayne Fentress was born on June 18, 1944 in Richmond, VA. He grew up a "regular kid" and spent a lot of time "torturing" his younger brother, Gary, honing his wicked sense of humor and learning how to ride a bike backwards. He also started collecting friends, a habit he never stopped. His collection of friends included childhood and MCV friends, his poker buddies, his fishing friends, his cousins, his Mathews friends and anyone else he picked up along the way.



He graduated from Highland Springs High School in 1962 and from the MCV School of Pharmacy in 1968. He bought Blair's Drug Store in 1968, ran it for 46 years and sold it in the Spring of 2014.



Wayne was irreverent and gruff on the exterior but the size of his heart could not be measured. He had many loves. He loved his kids, Matt and Mary. His loves included the USA, Mathews County and fishing. He was loyal … to his family, to his friends and to his customers at Blair's Drug Store. He loved to play cards – poker, gin and spades – and win. He never took pity on anyone, even his grandkids!



Wayne also loved Vivian. A blind date two decades ago resulted in 20 years of laughter, endless card games, great trips and wonderful friends.



While he was a "live and let live" type of guy, Wayne had very strong opinions and would share them with anyone who would listen, and even some who wouldn't.



Wayne was predeceased by his parents, Mary Elizabeth Fentress and Elbert H. Fentress, and his beloved daughter, Mary.



Wayne is survived by his life partner, Vivian Shackelford and his son, Matt Fentress (Jessica), his brother Gary Fentress (Dina), and also by Vivian's children Britton Shackelford (Audra) and Tracy Shackelford (Harold Philipsen), five grandchildren (Austin, Ginger, Bas, Finn and Meade), and cousins.



A celebration of life will be held on August 10th at 12 pm at the Mathews Yacht Club, with a reception immediately following. All friends are asked to be thinking about their best "Wayne stories" and be prepared to share!



In memory of Wayne, donations may be made to the Mathews Community Foundation at 138 Main St, Mathews, VA 23109 or the Chesapeake Bay Foundation at https://www.cbf.org/. Published in Daily Press on July 14, 2019