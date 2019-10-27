Home

Parr Funeral Home & Crematory - Suffolk
3515 Robs Dr.
Suffolk, VA 23434
(757) 539-3487
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
11:00 AM
White Tail Resort Chapel
39033 Whitetail Drive
Ivor, VA
View Map
Wayne Morris Smith Obituary
Wayne Morris Smith, 76, passed away October 24, 2019. He was born in Roanoke, VA the son of the late Jack Morris and Gertrude Doran Smith. Wayne was a retired HVAC Technician and a U.S. Air Force Veteran. Wayne is survived by his wife of 2 years, Sally Louise Johnson Smith; daughter, Judith Monk, son, Michael A. Halifax; step-son, Casey L. Logan; sister, Wanda Alvis (Jim). A celebration of life service will be held, Saturday, November 2, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at White Tail Resort Chapel, 39033 Whitetail Drive, Ivor, VA 23866 with Rev. Allen Parker officiating. Condolences may be registered online at www.parrfuneralhome.com.
Published in Daily Press on Oct. 27, 2019
