Wayne Morris Smith, 76, passed away October 24, 2019. He was born in Roanoke, VA the son of the late Jack Morris and Gertrude Doran Smith. Wayne was a retired HVAC Technician and a U.S. Air Force Veteran. Wayne is survived by his wife of 2 years, Sally Louise Johnson Smith; daughter, Judith Monk, son, Michael A. Halifax; step-son, Casey L. Logan; sister, Wanda Alvis (Jim). A celebration of life service will be held, Saturday, November 2, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at White Tail Resort Chapel, 39033 Whitetail Drive, Ivor, VA 23866 with Rev. Allen Parker officiating. Condolences may be registered online at www.parrfuneralhome.com.
Published in Daily Press on Oct. 27, 2019