|
|
Wayne Robertson, 72, passed away on Friday, March 20, 2020. He was a native of Bethesda, MD and a resident of Yorktown for 35 years. He retired as a Realtor. He was preceded in death by his parents, Ann and H.C. Robertson, III and his brother, Harry, II. He is survived by his wife of 31 years, Dianne Robertson; son, Christopher Robertson (Andrea); daughter, Elizabeth Allen (Tommy); step-daughters, Michele Wikle (Tim) and Leigh McCracken (Roland); grandchildren, Joseph, Alec and Nathan Robertson, and Lilli Allen; and step-grandson, Tristan Wikle. Services will be private. Memorial contributions may be made to a . Arrangements are being handled by Peninsula Funeral Home.
Published in Daily Press on Mar. 29, 2020