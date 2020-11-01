Wayne Rodenboh, age 73, of Williamsburg, VA, passed away at home on October 20, following a courageous battle with cancer. Wayne was a self-employed business man with a brilliant mind. His final business was Medicare Solutions of Williamsburg, from which he never planned to retire.



A U.S. Army Captain, Wayne served in the Vietnam War, and was awarded the Army Commendation Medal. He loved dirt track auto racing, golf, and was a member of the Colonial Corvette Club, Virginia.



For more than 30 years Wayne served as a Deacon in four independent Baptist Churches. He is with Jesus, his Lord and Savior, in heaven.



Wayne is survived by, Ann, his wife of 48 years; son, Adam Rodenboh; and sister Wanda Minkler. He will be much missed by his family, friends, and many customers. A private family remembrance will be held.



Bucktrout of Williamsburg assisted the family.



