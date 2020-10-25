Dr. Webb Darden Jones, Sr., 75, died Saturday, October 17, 2020 at Riverside Doctors Hospital after a courageous battle with Parkinson's Disease. He was the son of the late William Jonas Jones and Mary Lee Godwin Jones. Born in Suffolk, VA, he graduated from Whaleyville High School in 1963 where his father was the principal. He received his Bachelor of Science degree from Hampden-Sydney College in 1967. Following graduation, he married his hometown sweetheart, Ellen Perry. He earned his medical degree from the Medical College of Virginia in 1971. After medical school he chose Riverside Hospital to complete his Family Practice Residency. While at MCV he enrolled in the military's Berry Plan, which allowed students to complete their training before entering the military. The Air Force was his choice and following his residency training he was assigned to Patrick Air Force Base, FL. He had the opportunity to launch a Meteorological Rocket from Complex 43, Cape Canaveral, FL on March 14, 1975. He also served with Medical Operations as physician on duty to media and invited guests during The Apollo Soyus Test project launch, July 15, 1975. In 1976 he joined Denbigh Family Practice and continued his care for patients there for 26 years. He was very proud to have been a part of the four medical practices that formed Tidewater Physicians Multispecialty Group in 1992. In 2002 he became the Medical Director/Physician of Williamsburg Landing, where he had a second and very meaningful chance to provide medical care to the residents of Williamsburg Landing for eight years until retirement in 2011. He had noted that "his medical care for the residents during the later years of their lives was the highlight of his career". He achieved the Boy Scout rank of Eagle Scout. He was inducted in Omicron Delta Kappa while at Hampden-Sydney College, where he was also chairman of the Honor Council during his senior year. Webb had been a member of Hidenwood Presbyterian Church where he had served as an elder. He was a member of the Medical Society of Newport News, the Medial Society of Virginia, Virginia Academy of Family Physicians, Hampton Roads Academy of Family Physicians, and American Academy of Family Physicians.Being with family and friends was a very important part of his life. He took great pleasure in boating, fishing, gardening, and especially in seeing the pleasure of people receiving his roses throughout the years. Woodworking was another pleasure and he took great delight in creating puzzles that drove his family and friends crazy trying to solve.



Left to cherish his memory are his wife of 53 years Ellen Perry Jones; his son, Webb D. Jones, Jr. (Teresa) of Virginia Beach, VA; his daughter, Katharine Jones Burton (Doug) of Fayetteville, NC; grandson, Ryan Darden Jones of Virginia Beach, VA; his 2 brothers, Dr. William J. Jones, (Annette) of Greenville, NC and Dr. M. Godwin Jones (Sylvia), of Hartfield, VA; nieces, nephews, and cousins.



Donations may be made in Webb's memory to Hidenwood Presbyterian Church, 414 Hiden Blvd., Newport News, VA 23606 or Williamsburg Landing, Inc., 5700 Williamsburg Landing Drive, Williamsburg, VA 23185, (checks may be made payable to the Williamsburg Landing Benevolence Fund). A private service was held, Friday, October 23, 2020. Arrangements by Weymouth Funeral Home



