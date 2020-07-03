Webster E. "Webby" Brooke, Jr., 58, of Stormont, VA, went to be with the Lord, Tuesday June 30, 2020. Webby is survived by his beloved wife, Stephania G. Brooke; his parents Webster and Ellen Brooke; his brother Eddie Brooke (Karen); his sister Sharon Hendrix (Stephen); as well as many nieces and nephews who he adored. The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. on Friday, July 3rd (tonight) at Bristow-Faulkner Funeral Home, Saluda, VA. A private graveside service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts can be made to the American Heart Association
or the American Cancer Society
. Please be advised that current state-mandated guidelines will apply to all in attendance, including social distancing and appropriate face covering. We sincerely appreciate your understanding.