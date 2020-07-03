1/
Webster E. Brooke Jr.
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Webster's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Webster E. "Webby" Brooke, Jr., 58, of Stormont, VA, went to be with the Lord, Tuesday June 30, 2020. Webby is survived by his beloved wife, Stephania G. Brooke; his parents Webster and Ellen Brooke; his brother Eddie Brooke (Karen); his sister Sharon Hendrix (Stephen); as well as many nieces and nephews who he adored. The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. on Friday, July 3rd (tonight) at Bristow-Faulkner Funeral Home, Saluda, VA. A private graveside service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts can be made to the American Heart Association or the American Cancer Society. Please be advised that current state-mandated guidelines will apply to all in attendance, including social distancing and appropriate face covering. We sincerely appreciate your understanding.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Press on Jul. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
3
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Bristow-Faulkner Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Bristow-Faulkner Funeral Home
15 C F Edwards Ln
Saluda, VA 23149
(804) 758-2315
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved